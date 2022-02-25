Baseball
NORTHWESTERN STATE 4, OKLAHOMA 2 — A three-run eighth off relievers did Oklahoma in at Arlington, Texas’ Globe Life Field on Friday, losing 4-2 and spoiling a masterful job by OU starting pitcher Jake Bennett, who struck out 11 over 6 1/3 innings and did not allow a hit until two outs in the fifth.
Blake Robertson’s third-inning triple scored Kendall Pettus for a 1-0 lead. The Sooners (3-2) were knotted in the top half of the seventh before Pettus took a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the inning.
The Sooners were knotted in the seventh then went through three pitchers in the eighth. Carter Campbell gave up a one-out single before being replaced by Carson Atwood, who loaded the bases with a single and a hit batsman. That brought in Jaret Godman, who gave up a two-run single to Broch Holmes, then hit a batter before allowing anohter run on a fielder’s choice. Atwood took the loss.
The series continues Saturday night.
Softball
OU TAKES TWO — Jordy Bahl’s six-inning perfect game included 11 strikeouts in a 10-0 win over Cal-Fullerton in the Mary Nutter Classic in California. It was her second-no-hitter and OU’s second perfect game by the staff. Tiare Jennings homered twice in a 3-for-4 game and Lynnsie Elam and Jayda Coleman also went yard.
Alyssa Brito and Jana Johns drove in three runs each, Johns and Grace Lyons had two-run home runs, and OU beat Long Beach State 11-3 in the second game. Nicole May threw 2 1/3 innings of shutout relief for the win.
Jocelyn Alo’s attempt at a 96th home run and passing Lauren Chamberlain as the all-time career leader at OU is on hold. She was 0-for-2 in game one and doubled in a 2-for-2 game in game two.
OKLAHOMA STATE SWEEPS — Kiley Naomi and Julia Cottrill hit solo home runs to get the Cowgirls going in a 9-0 win over Tennessee State at College Station, Texas. Morgan Day allowed two hits and struck out nine in a game that ended in the fifth on the run rule. Cottrill’s single to left in the first was all Kelly Maxwell needed in a one-hit, 13-strikeout shutout against Texas A&M. OSU is 8-4.
BASEBALL
Thursday’s Games
Connors at Carl Albert, ppd to May 3
Friday’s Games
Bacone at Oklahoma Wesleyan (2), ppd.
Northwestern St. 4, Oklahoma 2
Wright St. at Oklahoma St., ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Bacone at Oklahoma Wesleyan (2), noon
Oklahoma Christian at Connors (2), 1 p.m.
Wright St. at Oklahoma St., ppd.
Northwestern St. at Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m.,Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
NSU at Emporia St., 2 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Wright St. at Oklahoma St. (2), 1 p.m.
NSU at Emporia St., 1 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Oklahoma, 5:30 p.m., Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas
Monday’s Games
NSU at Emporia St. 1 p.m.
Ozarks at Connors (2), 1 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Friday’s Games
Oklahoma 10, Cal-Fullerton 0
Oklahoma 11, Long Beach St. 3
OSU 9, Tennessee State 0
OSU 1, Texas A&M 0
Saturday’s Games
Langston at Bacone (2), 1 p.m.
Connors at Grayson (Texas), 1 p.m., 2
NSU Cherokee Nation Festival: Cancelled.
Oklahoma vs. Arizona, noon and Tennessee, 2:30 p.m. at Cathedral City, Calif.
Oklahoma St. vs. Texas Southern, 11:30 a.m. and Texas A&M, 2 p.m., at College Station, Texas
Sunday’s Games
Midwestern-Texas at NSU (2), noon
Oklahoma vs. Utah, 11 a.m. at Cathedral City, Calif.
Oklahoma St. vs. Tennessee State, 9 a.m. and Texas A&M, 11:30 a.m. at College Station, Texas.
