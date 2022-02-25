Baseball

NORTHWESTERN STATE 4, OKLAHOMA 2 — A three-run eighth off relievers did Oklahoma in at Arlington, Texas’ Globe Life Field on Friday, losing 4-2 and spoiling a masterful job by OU starting pitcher Jake Bennett, who struck out 11 over 6 1/3 innings and did not allow a hit until two outs in the fifth.

Blake Robertson’s third-inning triple scored Kendall Pettus for a 1-0 lead. The Sooners (3-2) were knotted in the top half of the seventh before Pettus took a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the inning.

The Sooners were knotted in the seventh then went through three pitchers in the eighth.  Carter Campbell  gave up a one-out single before being replaced by Carson Atwood, who loaded the bases with a single and a hit batsman. That brought in Jaret Godman, who gave up a two-run single to Broch Holmes, then hit a batter before allowing anohter run on a fielder’s choice. Atwood took the loss.

The series continues Saturday night.

 

Softball

OU TAKES TWO — Jordy Bahl’s six-inning perfect game included 11 strikeouts in a 10-0 win over Cal-Fullerton in the Mary Nutter Classic in California. It was her second-no-hitter and OU’s second perfect game by the staff. Tiare Jennings homered twice in a 3-for-4 game and Lynnsie Elam and Jayda Coleman also went yard.  

Alyssa Brito and Jana Johns drove in three runs each, Johns and Grace Lyons had two-run home runs, and OU beat Long Beach State 11-3 in the second game. Nicole May threw 2 1/3 innings of shutout relief for the win.

Jocelyn Alo’s attempt at a 96th home run and passing Lauren Chamberlain as the all-time career leader at OU is on hold. She was 0-for-2 in game one and doubled in a 2-for-2 game in game two. 

OKLAHOMA STATE SWEEPS —  Kiley Naomi and Julia Cottrill hit solo home runs to get the Cowgirls going  in a 9-0 win over Tennessee State at College Station, Texas. Morgan Day allowed two hits and struck out nine in a game that ended in the fifth on the run rule. Cottrill’s single to left in the first was all Kelly Maxwell needed in a one-hit, 13-strikeout shutout against Texas A&M. OSU is 8-4.

 

 BASEBALL 

Thursday’s Games

Connors at Carl Albert, ppd to May 3

Friday’s Games

Bacone at Oklahoma Wesleyan (2), ppd. 

Northwestern St. 4, Oklahoma 2

Wright St. at Oklahoma St.,  ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Bacone at Oklahoma Wesleyan (2), noon

Oklahoma Christian at Connors (2), 1 p.m.

Wright St. at Oklahoma St.,  ppd.

Northwestern St. at Oklahoma, 6:30  p.m.,Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

NSU at Emporia St., 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Wright St. at Oklahoma St. (2), 1 p.m.

NSU at Emporia St., 1 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Oklahoma, 5:30 p.m., Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas

Monday’s Games

NSU at Emporia St. 1 p.m.

Ozarks at Connors (2), 1 p.m.

 

SOFTBALL

Friday’s Games

Oklahoma 10, Cal-Fullerton 0

Oklahoma 11, Long Beach St. 3

OSU 9, Tennessee State 0

OSU 1, Texas A&M 0

Saturday’s Games

Langston at Bacone (2), 1 p.m.

Connors at Grayson (Texas), 1 p.m., 2

NSU Cherokee Nation Festival: Cancelled.

Oklahoma vs. Arizona, noon and Tennessee, 2:30 p.m. at Cathedral City, Calif.

Oklahoma St. vs. Texas Southern, 11:30 a.m. and Texas A&M, 2 p.m., at College Station, Texas

Sunday’s Games

Midwestern-Texas at NSU (2), noon

Oklahoma vs. Utah, 11 a.m. at Cathedral City, Calif.

Oklahoma St. vs. Tennessee State, 9 a.m. and  Texas A&M, 11:30 a.m. at College Station, Texas.

