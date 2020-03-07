Baseball
OU 8, SDSU 4 — Levi Prater struck out 13 batters and the Sooners hit three home runs to even the series with the Aztecs on Saturday. Peyton Graham homered in his first two at bats and junior designated hitter Justin Mitchell blasted a solo shot in the sixth inning for the Sooners (12-4).
OSU 8, BYU 3 — Oklahoma State posted its second three-game series sweep of the season with the win over BYU Saturday. Bryce Osmond recorded the first win of his career for OSU (11-5) on the mound. Offensively, five Cowboys collected RBIs in the contest, with Cade Cabbiness leading the way with three and Kaden Polcovich also driving in a pair of runs.
EASTERN ST. 8-0, CONNORS 3-5 — The seventh ranked Cowboys got a combined shutout from Keiten Asbill and Hagen Earls to win the nightcap after dropping game one. The Cowboys (15-4) would go on top 2-0 in the bottom of the third of the nightcap when David Mendham drove in Anmi Ortega and Grant Randall with a double off the right field wall, Mendham would score on a wild pitch and the Cowboys were up 3-0.
PITT ST. 8, NSU 7 (10) — The RiverHawks saw their record fall to 9-9 with the extra-inning loss to the Gorillas. Jaxon Phipps was 3-for-5 with one run scored and three RBIs while Reid Fehr, Blake Freeman and Chaz Orr each had two hits.
DBU 3, ORU 1 — Caleb Denny hit a solo home run giving the Golden Eagles an early lead, but No. 21 DBU came back to score the final three runs in a loss on Saturday.
Softball
OU POSTS TWO WINS — The Sooners topped Murray State, 6-1, in the day’s first game and beat Missouri St. 3-2 in eight innings in the closer. The first game was highlighted by Kinzie Hansen’s fourth home run of the season and Alycia Flores’ first blast of her career. In game two, Lynnsie Elam was the hero, walking off Missouri State on an RBI single to score Hansen in the bottom of the eighth inning.
OSU EXTENDS STREAK — The Cowgirls run-ruled Mercer and Utah by a score of 11-2 in both games, on the second day of the Mizuno Classic to extend its winning streak to 10 games. Sydney Pennington continued to swing a hot back for OSU (17-5) going 3-for-7 with five runs scored and two RBIs.
NSU 11-3, NEWMAN 0-4 — The RiverHawks put away game one with a four-run outburst in the top of the seventh and saw their rally fall short in game two after slicing the deficit to one run in the sixth. Megan Green led the way for NSU (14-8) in the first game going 4-for-5 with three runs scored and three RBIs. Cat Rodman and Jess Schuler were both 2-for-3 in the nightcap with Schuler scoring twice and driving in a run.
TU DROP FINAL TWO OF FIU CLASSIC — The Golden Hurricane closed out the FIU Classic losing to Ball State 2-1 in nine innings and Maryland 5-0.
— Staff, wire reports
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.