BASEBALL
CONNORS 8, SEMINOLE 1 —Mozart Duarte worked six innings, allowing just one hit and striking out 10 as the Cowboys won the first game of three with Seminole at Warner as well as their ninth consecutive win and 1,701th for coach Perry Keith. Duarte walked eight, but a leadoff triple was the only hit allowed. Nollan Koon and Reid Stockman were both 2-for-4, accounting for half of Connors’ eight hits. The Cowboys (24-8) will head to Seminole on Saturday for a 1 p.m. doubleheader.
WEST VIRGINIA 4, OKLAHOMA STATE 3 — The Cowboys (16-7, 4-3 Big 12) outhit West Virginia 10-6 but lost on the scoreboard. Nolan McLean and Christian Encarnacion-Strand had two hits each.
SOFTBALL
Connors 10-4, ARKANSAS-RICH MOUNTAIN 0-11 — The Cowgirls’ Mackenzie Bechtold allowed just one hit over five innings, striking out seven, but could not close in the second game and settled for the split to go to 6-11 on the year.
OKLAHOMA 14, KANSAS 0 — Shannon Saile allowed two hits and struck out eight and Lynnsie Elam was 2-for-3 with two home runs and a team-high five RBIs for OU (26-0, 4-0 Big 12).
OKLAHOMA STATE 3, IOWA STATE 1 — Kiley Naomi’s two-run walk-off home run gave the Cowgirls (27-5, 3-1 Big 12) the win.
College glance
Thursday’s Games
Seminole St. at Connors, 6 p.m.
West Virginia at Oklahoma St., 6 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Fort Hays St. at NSU (2), 11 a.m.
TCU at Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m.
W. Virginia at Oklahoma St., 6 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
W. Virginia at Oklahoma St., 1 p.m.
Fort Hays St. at NSU, 1 p.m.
TCU at Oklahoma, 4 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
TCU at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.
