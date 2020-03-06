Baseball
NSU 5, PITT ST. 3 — Collin Klingensmith was 2-for-3 with two runs scored while Jaxon Phipps was 2-for-4 with three RBIs as the RiverHawks (9-8) took the first game of the weekend series from the Gorillas.
OSU 6, BYU 1 — The Cowboys secured their second three-game series win of the season with the victory over the Cougars on Friday. Justin Campbell was dominant on the mound, and Caeden Trenkle and Nick DeNicola homered for OSU (10-5).
SDSU 5, OU 4 — The Sooners rallied for two runs in the bottom of the ninth on a two-run home run by Brady Lindsly but fell one run short to the Aztecs on Friday. Tanner Tredaway pace OU (11-4) going 3-for-5 with two runs scored and one RBI.
DBU 3, ORU 2 — The Golden Eagles watch as the Patriots scored with winning run with two out in the bottom of the night. Jordan Wiley was 2-for-4 for ORU (5-8) with one run scored and two RBIs.
MID-AMERICA 13-7, BACONE 2-1 — Vincent Jeter scored 2 of the Warriors’ three runs on the afternoon as Bacone (1-20) was held to nine hits in the two games.
Softball
NSU 3-2, UCO 2-3 — Cat Rodman drove in two runs in the opener to lead the RiverHawks (13-7, 1-1) as they split with rival OCU in the MIAA openers for both schools. In the nightcap, Vian grad Addie Elbon scored on of NSU’s two runs in the third inning which tied the game at 2-2.
OSU TAKES TWO AT MIZUNO — The Cowgirls defeated Missouri State, 15-0, and Murray State 7-3 on the opening day of the Mizuno Classic to push its winning streak to eight games in a row. Sydney Pennington led OSU (15-5) on the day going 6-for-8 with five runs scored and three RBIs, two of which came on solo home runs in the first and second innings of Game One, her fourth and fifth long balls of the season.
OU DOWNS MERCER, UTAH — The Sooners broke open a 5-5 tie with five runs in the bottom of the fifth to beat Mercer 10-5 before run-ruling Utah 10-2 in five innings. In the opener. Lynnsie Elam was 2-for-4 against Mercer with a home run while Nicole Mendes hit a pinch-hit, two-run home run to start the scoring in the sixth. In the game against Utah, Mendes put up the third and fourth runs in the first inning for OU (18-4) with another two-run blast.
TULSA BLANKS MARYLAND, SAMFORD — The Golden Hurricane shut out the Terrapins 4-0 before winning a pitcher’s duel with the Bulldogs 1-0 on Friday in the FIU Classic. Alexis Perry was 2-for-3 with a run scored and one RBI for TU (13-9) against Maryland while Kyndal Pirtle scored the only run of the game against Samford on a sacrifice fly in the fifth.
— Staff, wire reports
