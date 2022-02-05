BASEBALL
NSU a winner
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Northeastern State passed an early-season test muscling past 11th-ranked Southern Arkansas 7-5 on Saturday.
C.D. White doubled twice for a three-hit game and scored an insurance run in the ninth inning to lead NSU over a team that was a game away from making last season's NCAA College World Series.
The RiverHawks never trailed after Brock Reller hit a solo homer in the first. White scored NSU's second run in the third inning on a double to right center.
Seth Key (1-0) struck out a pair and earned the win going five shutout innings. Jake Bigham recorded the final five outs for his first NSU save.
The RiverHawks will finish the weekend with an 11 a.m. first-pitch against Harding.
Softball
NSU 8, Henderson St. 0
ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – Northeastern State scored all their runs in the final three frames as they got off to an 8-0 season-opening win over Henderson State Saturday.
Addy Wolfe had a 3-for-3 game with a walk and RBI, Alyssia Crick cleared the bases in the seventh with a double, and Carly Kelley hit a homer to left field for the team's first run in the fifth.
Gail Young allowed one hit in six innings of work while striking out eight for her 60th career win, tying the NSU program mark. Madison Heinle fanned three in the seventh inning.
