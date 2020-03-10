Baseball
ORAL ROBERTS 2, MISSOURI STATE 0 — Adam Oviedo was 3-for-3 and scored a run off a Missouri State error for the first run of the game. Seven ORU pitchers combined to allow just two hits and strand nine runners. ORU is 6-10, Missouri State 8-8.
OSU 22, SAINT LOUIS 4 — The Cowboys racked up 20 hits, with Brock Mathis clubbing a pair of homers and Hueston Morrill, Kaden Polcovich and Cade Cabbiness also going deep, as they improved to 12-5, including a 9-1 mark on their home field.
Kale Davis picked up the win on the mound to improve to 2-0 as the freshman came out of the bullpen in the fourth and worked two innings, allowing one run and striking out a pair.
CONNORS STATE 16, OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN 4 — The Cowboys scored 5 runs in the first two innings to set the tone early. Anmi Ortega had three hits on the day. Nollan Koon had three hits and two RBIs. Tyler Smith hit his third home run and collected three RBIs. Diego Dominguez (2-0) was the winning pitcher going four innings not giving up a run and striking out seven. Connors State improved to 16-4 and will play NEO on Thursday at 1 p.m.
OKLAHOMA 3, TEXAS-ARLINGTON 0 — OU’s five-hit shutout was bookended at the start by freshman Jake Bennett (3-0), who pitched 4.0 innings with three strikeouts, and senior Jason Ruffcorn, who struck out the side in the ninth to earn his fifth save of the season. The Sooners are 14-4.
SOUTHEASTERN 12, NSU 9 — The Riverhawks (9-11) trailed 11-0 through six innings and rallied late but fell short in the ninth inning. NSU scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh to start their rally and entered the bottom of the ninth down by five. After scoring two runs via three straight walks J Phipps grounded out to end the game. Cal Howard (1-1) was the losing pitcher.
Softball
CONNORS STATE 2-12, NORTHERN TONKAWA 1-3 — Morgan Britt drove in the go-ahead run in the bottom of the fifth of the opener after consecutive doubles by Braxton Frazier and Kaycee Hanning. Katy Medlin was the winning pitcher.
In the second game the Cowgirls got a 6-0 lead in the first inning highlighted by a Mikayla Wildcat home run. Kaylee Johnson homered in the third as Connors scored five runs. Mikayla Wildcat started the game and Medlin came on in the third to pitch the final three innings.
