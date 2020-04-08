Mike Gundy’s not a doctor, nor — despite some theories he gave in a opening 20-minute salvo in a teleconference with reporters on Tuesday — does he pretend to be.
Oh, you had to dig for it, and there was lot to dig through before one question was asked of the Oklahoma State football coach. He acknowledges the safety guidelines in place, the good work of the medical professionals and experts who are calling the shots, just questioning the math in it all, which is questioned by even those who are examining curves on a daily basis.
He does have a lot of ideas on the subject. I haven’t heard of the idea he had concerning spraying Lysol on your shoes before you go in the house. Makes sense, since we’re walking on possible contaminated floors if we’re out and about.
He’s right when he says some drugs are having positive effects.
He’s right when he says no one could have adequately prepared for this pandemic. Over at least four presidential administrations, with the accompanying legislatures, we’ve let dwindle what resources we’ve had and watched as other resources walked out with companies to other countries.
But none of that is in Gundy’s pay grade. What is, is football. And he like a lot of people would like to get back to work. So amid the wide-ranging, top-heavy conversation he had Tuesday came his desire for Cowboy football to go back to work May 1.
Psst, Coach: The Big 12 has already said no team activities until May 31. On campus, the chain of command above Gundy rolled back his calendar plan as well in the minutes that followed his talk.
No one should criticize his desire for normalcy. Admittedly, when Gundy let his personal politics enter his remarks, he welcomed an equal backlash from those listening to him, which in this business, tend to be way to the left of Gundy. And those that wear their politics didn’t hesitate to make it an issue, particularly when he called the pandemic the “Chinese virus.” That says more about his politics than a call to retaliate on people. There is plenty of consensus the virus did originate in China even as there are imbeciles on this planet who can’t tell the difference between a country, its people or even more to the point of contention, Chinese Americans.
Cast aside some warped thinking of "politics first." We as a society want the pandemic to be solved. We want people to survive. But somewhere amidst those needs is avoiding economic catastrophe and the many channels, including sports, that can cause that to happen. Stress, of which there is a lot of out there, kills just like a virus does.
Just a day earlier, Major League Baseball people were busy looking into a plan that would find a way to fit all 30 teams in the hellish heat of Arizona for a season’s worth of games in front of no one but themselves — with players and essential personnel sent on what would be a four-month hotel stay, including we may assume, the Arizona Diamondbacks.
That didn’t become a political stage.
Gundy’s only talking about 100-200 people on a campus in a controlled setting — logistically, much simpler than MLB.
Neither situation is perfect, but possible — well, let’s say May 31 is the option Gundy should have used for the actual first practice whistle. Much had to be in place before that, which makes a May 1 idea more sensible.
What we need is everyone rowing for the goal of normalcy — even in politics, where the end game should be the benefit of the whole country.
