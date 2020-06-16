It was, to say the least, a day of drama in Stillwater.
To summarize:
• OSU running back Chuba Hubbard spots head coach Mike Gundy and sons in a fishing trip picture tweeted by Kyle Boone of the Pistols Firing Blog, and in the photo, Gundy is wearing a One America News Network shirt.
• Hubbard, like more than a few seeing the network as pro-right, pro-Trump and anti-Black Lives Matter, threatens to boycott the school in his final season “unless things change.” Multiple current and former players join in with support of Hubbard.
• OSU president Burns Hargis responds with concern.
• OSU athletic director Mike Holder describes it as a “grave” matter.”
• Later in the evening, Gundy and Hubbard appear in a video on Hubbard’s Twitter account that just by their body language shows that maybe they were told to run damage control on a grave matter, as in a total combustion of the football program. Gundy acknowledges hurt feelings, promises changes. Hubbard, arms crossed and hardly happy, apologizes for the tweet.
For that, he should have.
If you blasted your boss, the head of your “team” in the workplace, you might be packing your things shortly.
OSU football isn’t a workplace, but it’s a team culture, and like so many things on that level, issues are typically handled internally.
Meanwhile, former Oklahoma State basketball player and current Fox Sports talking head Doug Gottlieb on Tuesday tweeted that Gundy agreed to players demands for change which included earrings, du-rag wafee cap, ability to sag pants, hair, music — before it could not contain curse words or degogatory language toward women or race. Players have since come out denying that.
Weeks back, Gundy lauded OAN in a lengthy, mostly one-sided, press conference in which he seized the initiative and suggested that May 1 should have been a reasonable return to practice date for Cowboy football players. The media at large hammered him for suggesting that, and Cowboy brass was quickly backtracking Gundy’s remarks about an early start.
Not much was said about his endorsement of OAN then, but on Monday, nearly every media report was labeling it a “far right” news network. Those vantage points are no doubt to the left, but has anyone ever seen a news service refer to a network as “far left?” I’m looking.
Meanwhile, I’ve spent about 15 minutes watching OAN. For five of those it was watching what appeared to be what CNN Headline News was, just straight news reports — I think Gundy pointed that out to the media back in April. The other 10 minutes showed me it wouldn’t ever be confused with, say, MSNBC. But let’s be fair, discussion and even criticism of “Black Lives Matter” dates back to the 2016 election cycle and involved at that time a mix of positions on multiple networks. It has evolved.
Keep in mind too, this was a fishing trip photo. Gundy isn’t wearing it at practice, nor at a school function. If we have a Communist Party in America, then we have freedom to have our political beliefs, be it whatever they are. In some eyes, anything connected to President Trump is an anethma. But there’s nearly a million out there who wanted tickets to hear him speak in Tulsa this week. From one end to the other, it just shows how polarized America is.
But in the end, is this really about a t-shirt or news network, or is it a laundry list of cultural concerns on campus?
Maybe Gundy wasn’t as sensitive to that as he should have been. Maybe the strong reaction by players hints there’s more to this than the shirt. Maybe they don’t think they matter.
Now, anyway, it appears the issue is being dealt with like it should have all along — men, dealing with it as men, listening to each other, respectfully, and finding a way to move forward. A person’s politics shouldn’t be the prevailing issue, but a resolution involving mutual respect and accountability in that locker room should.
Feeding it to the Twitterverse and all its tentacles always creates the wrong kind of recipe. It’s excessive noise within a sensitive issue that is best dealt with face to face, at least to start.
There’s been a lot of listening going on of late, maybe more than ever.
Apparently now, for OSU, this will be one of those times. It is, ultimately, their own issue to work through.
