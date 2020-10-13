The Big 12 Conference has had just one program represent the league in the College Football Playoff over the six years of its existence, but that team is already out of the running.
Oklahoma has been the flag bearer for the Big 12 with four appearances in the CFP – including the past three – but the Sooners, who were picked by the media to make the Big 12 title game again, aren’t even in the Associated Press Top 25 a month into the season.
And the other odds-on favorite to be playing at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, for the Big 12 crown is also on the outside of the rankings – with the Texas Longhorns receiving just five votes in the AP poll after back-to-back losses to TCU and OU.
The Sooners and Longhorns each have two losses already to their names, and no two-loss team has even qualified for the CFP – though the craziness of 2020 leaves anything up for a possibility.
That leaves just one clear front-runner for the conference crown and the best chance of the league getting into the College Football Playoff. And it is a team that hasn’t even played an entire game with its returning starting quarterback.
Oklahoma State, even while Spencer Sanders has been sidelined since the first offensive drive of the season, now ranks in the top 10 – which now includes Big Ten and Pac-12 programs that haven’t even played yet.
Jumping up to No. 7 after a bye week thanks to some surprising losses over the weekend, the Cowboys are the best hope for the Big 12.
But it’s not just because of their record – being the only remaining undefeated team in the league.
Oklahoma State has weathered the storm without Sanders thanks to the play of true freshman Shane Illingworth – who is 3-0 to start his Cowboy career after having missed several weeks leading into the opener due to COVID-19 contact tracing leading to him being quarantined.
That’s one of the biggest tasks for any college football program when facing down a committee choosing the best teams in the land. Can they overcome an injury at a key position – especially if it is quarterback – and would they be able to hold their own in the playoff if it were to happen?
For Oklahoma State, that answer is a resounding yes through three games.
Illingworth may not start another game this season with the likely return of Sanders for next week’s contest against Iowa State, but his performance gives Oklahoma State legitimacy. If Sanders goes down once again, it won’t be as devastating an impact thanks to Illingworth answering that bell.
The Cowboy offense also has the marquee position players that a committee – and ESPN – will drool over. Canadian superstar Chuba Hubbard would bring in a huge market for viewership, while once and future Biletnikoff Award finalist Tylan Wallace brings the aerial act that so many football fans have come to love about the high-powered offenses that have even made their way to the NFL level.
But what makes Oklahoma State a legitimate contender for the conference championship game and thus a spot in the College Football Playoff, is the league’s best defense through the first month.
While Jim Knowles’ squad hasn’t faced the top three offenses in the Big 12 – though they were supposed to face their first test this week against Baylor before the Bears were inundated with yet another COVID-19 outbreak within its program – the defense has accomplished something not duplicated by other defenses in league this year (or from past Oklahoma State defenses).
The Cowboy defense has actually taken care of business.
They haven’t played down to their competition, or let an average team break through for a weekend.
And because of that, OSU’s defense has allowed just nine points per game. No other Big 12 defense has given up fewer than 19 points per game.
It will certainly be tested down the road with top offensive teams Texas and Oklahoma, but not breaking down against bad teams is something the committee will also take note of.
There is still a long time between now and the Big 12 title game scheduled for mid-December. And there are plenty of hurdles along the way.
But Oklahoma State is clearly the last hope for the league to get another team into the College Football Playoff in the most unique college football season due to a pandemic.
The pressure is now on Mike Gundy and his staff and players to perform, not just for the fan base that has been expecting it for years, but also from the league.
In a time where money is tight for all conferences and programs, the extra money that pours in from a CFP appearance is going to be just as valuable – if not more so – than a program winning the national title. And Mike Gundy, who created a national stir for comments made about college football pumping money into the state economy, can help his community, his university, his state and his league from a monetary standpoint, if this team can continue its trajectory toward the College Football Playoff.
Jason Elmquist is sports editor of The Stillwater News Press. He can be reached at jelmquist@stwnewspress.com.
