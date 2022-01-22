OLD FORT CLASSIC
Tulsa Hale 75, Oktaha 67 (B) — Preston Holmes had 18 points and Hunter Dearman 16, but the Tigers (5-7) will play for seventh place on Saturday.
Oktaha 66, Tulsa Hale 33 (G) — Ava Scott poured in 25 points and Rylee Walters had 16. Oktaha (10-4) will play for the consolation title on Saturday.
KIEFER TOURNAMENT
Hilldale 58, Bristow 52 - Hilldale (10-2) registered 10 3s, five by Connor Cottrell, who led the way with 17 points. Trey Moore had 13. The Hornets led 17-12 after one and was within a basket of that in each subsequent quarter. Hilldale will face Kiefer in the finals. It'll be the second tournament championship game for Hilldale, which lost in the Okemah Invitational finals in December. The Hornets are playing without starter Brayson Lawson, who injured his ankle in the Hilldale Festival a couple weeks ago.
Sal. Central 49, Warner 39 (B) — Central outscored Warner 10-0 in overtime to get the win. Jace Jackson was the only Eagle in double figures, with 10 points — including 8-of-8 from the free-throw line. Warner (5-8) plays for seventh on Saturday.
Warner 41, Hilldale 24 (G) — Harlie Chesser led Warner (11-3) with 21 points. The Lady Eagles, which play for fifth on Saturday, led 19-18 at the half then outscored the Lady Hornets 10-1 in the third. Hallie Foreman’s 5 was tops in scoring for Hilldale (5-6) which gets Sallisaw Central for seventh at 10 a.m.
MOUNDS TOURNAMENT
Summit Christian 58, Haskell 49 (G) —Lynzi Kelley with 17, Saylor Brown with 15 and Hallee Tucker with 13 led the Haymakers (4-9), who will play for seventh place at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Mounds 48, Haskell 38 (B) — Haskell (3-10) led a close one get away in the fourth after trailing by just two after three quarters. DeShawn Clark had 18 points and 11 rebounds. Brannon Westmoreland had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Haskell will play for seventh at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
Porter 48, Newkirk 38 (G) — Brittany Welch had 16 and Aareonya Moore had 13 for the Lady Pirates (12-3), who will play Wewoka in the finals.
Newkirk 62, Porter 59 (B) — Mason Plunk had 14 points and Caden Willard 13 for the Pirates (13-2), who will play Regent Preo for third place at 1 p.m. Leading scorer Kejuan Reynolds was hampered by foul issues and had just 9 points. He would foul out.
CROSS TELEPHONE INVITATIONAL
Gans 32, Moss 27 (G) - Addyson Gream of Gans (2-7) led the way with 22 points to get the win.
Gore 35- Moss JV 31 (G) - Kaydence Moore led the way with 11 points. She had a strong 2nd quarter to lead her team with the win..
Moss 53, Gans 30 (B) - Trenton Golden and Tucker Brown led the way for Moss (7-8). Golden finished with 15 and Brown finished with 12 points.
Porum boys 47- Gore JV16 - No other information.
Regular season games
Dewar 45, Webbers Falls 42 (B) - Daylan Jarrard scored 15 points. He scored 6 points from the 3 point line and Skelly Taylor finished with 8 points for Webbers Falls (6-6)
Webbers Falls 54, Dewar 19 (G) - Webbers Falls (12-0) had a couple players in double digits. Samantha Shanks started out strong, she finished with 15 points and Brooke Wyatt was right behind her with 10 points as the Lady Warriors remain undefeated.
