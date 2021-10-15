Connors State’s eighth Athletic Hall of Fame class will be inducted at a reception and dinner next Saturday, Oct. 23, at the A.D. Stone Student Union, starting at 5 p.m.
George Frazier, former Major League Baseball player and current broadcaster, will be the master of ceremonies.
For ticket information call (918) 463-6231.
The class includes
Corey Hart, baseball — A Westmoore High grad, Hart was a Region II All-Conference and NJCAA All-American in 1996 who went on to be an All-Big 12 selection in 1998 at Oklahoma. That year, Hart was a 23rd round selection in the MLB draft by the Kansas City Royals. He played eight seasons in the Royals and Milwaukee Brewers organizations. Since then, he’s spent 16 years coaching in the minor leagues with the Brewers, Miami Marlins and Toronto Blue Jays organizations.
Esther King, leadership — The Manual High grad was the first African American hire at Connors at 22 and spent a 42-year career there, including instructor, division chair, Dean of Student Life and Wellness and Facilities Coordinator, all while advocating holistic student development sponsoring multiple clubs. Her leadership in her various duties became a vital part of Connors athletic success.
Frank J. Klucevsek III, football — The Tulsa Edison grad of 1965 was a first team All-Conference tackle at CSC. He was an educator and high school coach at Columbus, Kan., and Locust Grove. An insurance executive for 33 years, he’s served the community of Chouteau in church, high school athletic booster club, town council and volunteer fireman, among other things.
Tina Dixon Swayze, women’s basketball — A Checotah High grad who played under the legendary Truman Dixon, her uncle, she played at Connors on Monte Madewell’s first NJCAA tournament team while winning two Bi-State Conference and Region II championships in her time. She later obtained a degree from Oklahoma State and a master’s from Oklahoma, embarking on 32-year education career where she currently serves as principal at Purcell Intermediate. Her daughter, Haylee, is a senior member of the Rice University basketball team.
Detrick White, men’s basketball — White was a standout guard for Connors in 1995-96 and 1996-97 after winning three straight state championships at Durant High School in Mississippi. At CSC he earned All-Conference, All-Region and first team All-American while helping the Cowboys to two top-five national finishes. At Mississippi State, he led the SEC in assists for two seasons, then embarked on an pro career internationally.
Amanda Tanner, softball — The Wagoner High grad was a two-time Louisville Slugger All-American and broke several school records as a pitcher and hitter. She was also an All-Native American selection collegiately. At Southeastern Oklahoma she was All-Conference as a designated hitter. She currently is employed by Cherokee Nation Entertainment.
Vince Westbrook, tennis — A Warner High grad, Westbrook stayed close to home in junior college, earning two letters at Connors as the No. 1 singles player. He was a member of the regional runner-up squad as a freshman and regional champion as a sophomore. At Southeastern Oklahoma, where he graduated in 1987, he was an All-Conference selection twice and district champion once. in his 30th season as the University of Tulsa tennis coach, he sports a record of 448-342. He coached both men’s and women’s programs from 1991 to 1998, where he became men’s coach only and is the all-time winningest tennis coach at TU. His men’s teams have made 18 NCAA Tournament appearances and coached his squads to 15 All-American honors.
