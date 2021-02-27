Connors State swept a doubleheader Saturday at home over Oklahoma Christian 8-4 and 4-2 in Warner, moving to 6-2 on the year.
Lukas Berry went 4 2/3 innings, giving up one hit, walked four and struck out four. Landon McAllister and Jett Carver worked 1 2/3 and 2/3 innings of relief, McAllister giving up the other four hits. Grant Randall was 3-for-4 with an RBI and Peyton McDowall 2-for-3 with an RBI. Kaleb Glass tripled in a run and Reed Eubanks had the other RBI.
In game two, Connors jumped out to a 5-0 lead after two and won 8-4. Austin Scritchfield was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. McDowall had another multi-hit game going 2-for-2 with a double and RBI. Caleb Burchfield worked five innings of two-hit ball, striking out three for the win. Hagan Earls worked the final inning, striking out the side.
The Cowboys are at North Central Texas for a doubleheader Tuesday starting at 1 p.m.
