Connors State rebounded from a first-round loss with two wins Friday to stay alive at the NJCAA Region II tournament in Woodward.
The Cowboys thrashed Seminole State 17-2. Austin Scritchfield had a two-run home run for a 9-2 lead in the fifth just after Grant Randall’s three-run blast to make it 7-1 in the fourth.
Luca Boscarino was 3-for-4 with two doubles and a triple, driving in three runs for the contest. Randall (2-for-3) finished with four RBIs. Andres Matias was 2-for-4 and drove in two runs. Jake Williams also had two hits.
Ariel Tejada struck out seven and scattered six hits in seven full innings.
Matias doubled in the go-ahead run in the seventh and Boscarino singled in an insurance run as Connors staved off elimination earlier in the day, beating Rose State 4-3. Caleb Burchfield struck out 10 while allowing eight hits. Boscarino had two hits as did Darren Daniels and Reed Willbanks.
The Cowboys (43-14) play at noon Saturday against Northeastern A&M in a rematch of Thursday’s contest that saw NEO win 22-19. The winner goes to the championship round opposite Eastern (50-3), the first of two games at 3:30 p.m. An “if necessary” game will be at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Softball
CONNORS STATE 14, ARKANSAS-RICH MOUNTAIN 2 — Connors State (28-34) moved into the
winner’s bracket final in the Region II tournament at Piedmont on Friday. Gracie Eggleston drove in four runs and Gore’s Skye Brooksher along with Kaylee Johnson each had two RBIs.
The Cowgirls will take on Seminole, which beat Tonkawa 2-1 on Friday, at 4 p.m .Saturday. The winner will have to lose twice to the team that emerges from the consolation bracket, where the loser will drop into a 10:30 a.m. Sunday tilt. The championship round is scheduled for noon Sunday.
