A four-run rally in the eighth and ninth inning from a 6-1 deficit was not enough for Connors to extend its win streak past nine games as the Cowboys lost to Seminole State 6-5 on Thursday in baseball action at Warner.
Aaron Hosack took the loss, going seven innings and allowing nine hits and six runs, five earned, and struck out six. He gave up four runs on five first-inning hits.
The Cowboys (22-6) loaded the bases without a hit in the ninth, but failed to tie the contest. They got their three runs in the eighth off two walks and a hit batsman after Darren Daniels, Reed Willbanks and Chase Hudson delivered three consecutive one-out singles to load the bases.
The two teams will play a pair at Seminole on Saturday.
Softball:
Western swept Connors 4-2 and 9-5 on Thursday, dropping the Cowgirls to 15-19 on the year. Oktaha’s Gracie Britten had two of Connors’ five hits in the first game, then had two hits in the second game along with Gore’s Skye Brooksher.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.