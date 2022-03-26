Rody Garcia homered twice in the second game and Andres Mattias once in both games of the doubleheader and Connors State stretched their win streak to eight games Saturday and notched their second Region II three-game sweep in succession, with 12-2 and 14-4 wins over Rose State at Warner.
Luca Boscarino joined Mattias in game one with a homer as part of his 4-for-4 game. Mattias was 2-for-4. Garcia was also perfect, going 3-for-3. Austin Scritchfield and Devin Qualls had two hits each. Caleb Burchfield went the full five in the run-rule win, allowing just four hits and one walk.
Chase Hudson was 3-for-5 for the Cowboys (21-5) in the second game. Mattias, Garcia, Scritchfield, Jake Williams and Darren Daniels each had two hits. Ariel Tejada allowed six hits over six innings with five strikeouts.
Softball sweeps
Connors third baseman Gracie Britten’s snag of a pop fly in foul territory with the bases loaded in the seventh inning snuffed a Arkansas-Rich Mountain rally with just one run and the Cowgirls capped the day with an 11-9 win and a sweep at home.
The Cowgirls had some rallying to do on their own. Jewell Caudle’s two-run double broke an 8-8 tie after Britten had drawn a bases-loaded walk, all in a five-run sixth to go up 11-8.
Caudle was 4-for-8 on the day, 3-for-4 in a 14-7 win in the opener. But the big blow came from Makyna Higdon, who homered twice in a 2-for-4 game, one a grand slam, and Madison Khan added another homer. Kaylee Johnson was 3-for-3 and Skye Brooksher 2-for-4 with a triple.
Connors is 15-17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.