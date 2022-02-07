Aaron Hosack allowed one hit over five innings and Landon McAllister threw two hitless innings, albeit being stuck for two unearned runs, and the Cowboys won game one of a season-opening doubleheader over Oklahoma Wesleyan, 5-2, in Warner. They took game two 11-1.
Connors answered the unearned runs with a four-run fifth. Andres Mattias doubled in Grant Randall, who walked to load the bases, for the go-ahead run. Chase Hudson then singled in a run and Tanner Almond added a solo home run, that coming in the sixth.
Jake Williams had two of Connors’ seven hits in the first game.
Luca Boscarino’s solo home run ended the second game in the sixth on a run rule. Darren Daniels hit a two-run blast in the fifth. Randall and Devin Qualls each had two hits, Qualls driving in a pair of runs.
Caleb Burchfield went four innings, striking out eight, walked none and allowed just two hits and an unearned run. Carols Polanco worked one inning of middle relief and Alexis Garcia struck out the side in the sixth.
Connors is at home Wednesday against College of the Ozarks for a 1 p.m. doubleheader.
