Grant Randall had a two-run single in an error plagued six-run fifth and trailing 4-0 going into that rally, Connors State won 6-5 and swept both a doubleheader at Warner on Saturday and a three-game series with Rose State. Kaleb Glass was 2-for-3.
The second game saw the Cowboys win 11-6 and pull away leading 6-4 in the eighth, scoring five runs. Jonathan Pena homered twice, going 2-for-3 with four RBIs. One was a three-run shot in the sixth. Pena has eight on the year.
Randall, Reid Stockman and Tyson Fourkiller were all 2-for-4.
Connors, 21-8 and winner of six consecutive games, plays TCS Postgrad in a doubleheader Monday at 3 p.m.
Softball
SEMINOLE 11-15, CONNORS 0-1 — The Cowgirls (5-8) were held to two hits in the opener and four hits in the second game.
