WARNER-- The NJCAA announced its 2019-20 Women’s Basketball All-American Academic Teams of the Year and four Connors State Cowgirls have been the recipient of the honor.
Named Academic All-Americans for the Cowgirls were first team sophomore Melina Ludlow with a 4.0 grade average; second team, freshman Baylee Hall, 3.87 grade point average, and honorable mention selections sophomores Kailen Wright and Lauren Wright with 3.6 grade point average.
“This is a testament to our program on the quality of student athletes we have inside our program and doing things the Cowgirl Way,” said Cowgirls head coach Jamie Fisher.
“Our team had an overall team GPA of a 3.4 because of their hard work and dedication inside the classroom.”
Despite an academic year that was interrupted due to COVID-19, NJCAA student-athletes flourished in the classroom as 1,026 teams earned at least a 3.0 GPA or better.
A total of 27 programs from across the country earned NJCAA Academic Team of the Year honors after achieving the highest GPA in their respective sport throughout the academic year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.