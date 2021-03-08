WARNER — The Connors State Cowboys had four players in double figures in what coach Bill Muse called “a good team effort” as they cruised past the Mountaineers of Eastern State College 88-62 in Oklahoma Collegiate Athletic Conference action Monday night at Melvin Self Fieldhouse.
“It was a nice team game. Eastern is a pretty good team and I thought the final margin was a little more than I expected and I’m pleased with the way we played. We shared the basketball and had a lot of guys involved,” said the veteran Cowboy coach.
After a little back-and-forth to open the game, Connors (10-1, 6-1) slowly pulled away and led at halftime 42-28 shooting 42 percent from the field while limiting Eastern to just 11-of-35 in the half.
“Our defense was really good tonight and that’s how we got it going,” said Muse.
Sophomore power forward Jarquavious Cain led all scorers with 22 points in the game while Jordan Tillmon scored 19, Jahchoree Ealy put in 17 and Gavin Harris came off the bench and contributed 12 points for the Cowboys in the win.
“Those four guys played well but I think the whole team contributed. We got some valuable minutes from Sammy Mike inside since we held Mason Alexander out tonight with an injury and Jace Jordan also came in and gave us some good minutes,” said Muse.
Kavion McClain was the top scorer for Eastern (5-7, 1-7) with 16 points and Jordan White added 12.
WOMEN: EASTERN 80 CONNORS 56
The Cowgirls dropped their fourth in a row but showed much better energy according to coach Jamie Fisher in the conference loss. The first quarter was back and forth with conference-leading Eastern owning a 15-14 edge at the end of the stanza. But the Lady Mountaineers broke out of the gate in the second quarter with 13 unanswered points to stretch their lead. Connors closed the gap to 38-28 at intermission but that would be as close as the Cowgirls would come as Eastern ballooned the lead to 18 after three quarters at 59-41,
“We tried to slow them down as much as possible. I think they’re averaging nearly 90 points a game and we held them to 80 playing 40 minutes of zone defense,” said Fisher. “I thought our effort was tremendously better tonight compared to our last couple of outings. I think those two weeks off (with bad weather) really hurt us and we’re still trying to get back into our rhythm. Eastern played at a much higher tempo that we’re used to and we just couldn’t overcome their runs.”
The Cowgirls (5-7, 1-6) had fairly even scoring with Kionce Woods leading the way with 14 points while Isabel Gonzales had 11 and Cheyanne Crain and Muldrow native Chalynn Mayes scored 10 each. The Lady Mountaineers (10-1, 8-0) also had four players in double figures led by Tijanae Simmons with 16.
