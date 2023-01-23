The Connors State Cowboys watched a 15-point second half lead slowly evaporate and fell 84-83 to Northeastern Oklahoma A&M in OCAC action at Melvin Self Fieldhouse Monday night.
Playing short a starter with sophomore Jhamyl Fricas and his 10 points per game out of action and marred by foul trouble among their big men, the Cowboys just couldn’t find enough offense to offset the 11 3-point baskets put up by the Norse.
“We had a good first half, but we knew they would make a run at us in the second half, and we let some open 3s happen that we shouldn’t have,” said Cowboys head coach Bill Muse.
The 15th-ranked Cowboys led 56-41 with 15 minutes to play in the game but the Norse just chipped away at the lead and got within a point at 70-69 with six minutes to play.
With the score tied at 81-all and 1:30 to play, Jordan Johnson, who came off the bench to score 14 points for NEO, hit a trey with :46 left. Brayden Hubbard came back to hit a pair of free throws with 20 ticks left for the Cowboys but neither team would score again as Donyae May’s jumper from the top of the key clanged away no good for the Cowboys with two seconds left.
The bright spot on the night for Connors (17-2, 5-2 OCAC) was the play of Bixby sophomore Xavier Glenn who had a game-high 28 points while Mason Alexander had 14 and May added 12. NEO (14-4, 5-2 OCAC) had four players in double figures led by Julian Mackey with 24.
Women: Connors 68, NEO 59
It was just the opposite for the Cowgirls who found themselves down by 12 at halftime but came back with a 24-point third quarter and then limited NEO to just 10 points in the final quarter to gain the win.
“We really got away from our game plan of attacking off the dribble and in transition in the first half and they did a good job of getting Yoni (Releford) and Carrigan (Hill) in foul trouble forcing them to the bench for a good part of the second quarter,” said Cowgirls head coach Jamie Fisher.
“In the second half we did a better job of penetrating and kicking out and locking down on defense. They beat us badly on the boards in the first half and got a lot of second chance baskets but once we went to man defense and started blocking out better that got us in better rebounding positions and helped with our transition game which is really our strength.”
Despite her foul troubles, Releford ended up with game-high scoring honors of 28 points including 13-of-15 from the free throw line for Connors (14-4, 3-4 OCAC) while Webbers Falls alum Samantha Shanks had 14 points including a couple of 3-pointers in the big third quarter when Connors finally captured the lead and Keys freshman Kylie Eubanks added 10 points.
For NEO (8-9, 2-5 OCAC), QuinNae Love and Cheyan McDaniel each had 13 points.
Both Connors squads are at Northern-Enid on Thursday.
