Connors is heating up as the season winds down.
The Cowboys won a doubleheader Saturday against Seminole to sweep the three-game series, taking the first game 6-0 and the nightcap 6-4.
Aaron Hosak pitched his second one-hitter in a week’s time, striking out five and walking one in the seven-inning affair. A one-out single in the first was the only hit. The Cowboys managed just six hits with no one having more than one. Reid Stockman’s single to center drove in a team-high two runs, the big hit in a four-run first.
Hosak one-hit Rose State last Saturday in an 8-0 verdict.
In the second game, Carson Foreman’s pinch-hit two-run home run broke a 4-4 tie in the eighth. It was yet another game with no multi-hit batters. The Cowboys had five hits and Foreman’s was the only one that went for extra bases.
Dylan Rollins, the third Connors pitcher of the contest, took the win, throwing 2 2/3 innings of no-hit ball.
The Cowboys have won eight straight and finish regular season play at 36-16, 16-11 in league. Seminole is 30-16 and 17-10, a game up on Connors for second place. Eastern has clinched the top seed in the Region II tournament.
Connors State coach Perry Keith is optimistic about the team that has battled through COVID-19 restrictions in the fall on practice and scrimmaging and now must face Seminole again to start the Region II tournament in Woodward on Thursday, starting at 3:30 p.m.
“We’ve been close all year and hung in, hung in, and just shown resiliency in doing it,” he said. “You wonder about adversity and how you’re going to handle it and we’ve had plenty. We’ve gotten guys in the right spot on the mound and I feel pretty good with where we’re at.”
