With seven players in double figures, the Connors State Cowboys easily defeated Arkansas Tech University’s JV 126-77 on Wednesday night, breaking a 27-year old single-game scoring record in the process as the first semester portion of the schedule ended for the Cowboys.
Connors (14-2) was led by sophomore Jahcoree Ealy with 26 points. Also having a good night coming off the bench, Boston freshman Jhamyl Fricas scored 25 and grabbed 9 rebounds for the Cowboys.
In addition former Muskogee Rougher Xavier Brown came off the bench to total 19 points including five 3-pointers. Jordan Tillmon had 16 points, Xavier Glenn from Bixby had 15, DJ Basey, a transfer from UCO, put in 11 and Mason Alexander from Tulsa Edison with 10 rounded out the double-digit scorers for Connors.
“I think we had a good first semester,” said Connors coach Bill Muse. “We’re 14-2 but the two losses sting because they were both conference games. We beat several good schools on the road, so the potential is there, we just have to work on some finer points over the break. we also need to get well and get (Marquel) Sutton back (knee injury) because he’s a very big part of what we do.”
While the Cowboys closed out their first semester schedule, the Cowgirls will have one more game Friday afternoon as they host South Plains (Texas) College in a 2:30 p.m. tipoff. The teams return to action after the break on Jan. 6 hosting Redlands when Muse will go after victory number 700 as the Cowboys head coach.
