Julio Lugo, a 12-year major leaguer for seven teams but known locally for his career at Connors State College, died Monday of an apparent heart attack. He was 45.
“As far as his pro career, I think he is as decorated as anyone I ever coached,” said Connors State coach Perry Keith, reflecting on Lugo on Tuesday.
At Connors, Lugo, a native of Brooklyn, N.Y., played two seasons and was an NJCAA first-team All-American in 1995.
Lugo was drafted in the 43rd round by the Houston Astros and played four seasons with them as well as the Tampa Bay Rays. He also had stints with the Los Angeles Dodgers, St. Louis Cardinals, Boston Red Sox, Baltimore Orioles and Atlanta Braves. He hit .385 for Boston in the 2007 World Series against Colorado.
He spent five seasons in the minor leagues before being called up to the Astros.
He hit .269 over his career.
In 2004 in a year he hit .275, he became the 11th shortstop in Major League history to hit 40 doubles in a season. .
“That’s saying something,” said Keith. “I used to give him heck all the time telling him you still need to bunt the way you run and he’d bunt some. That winter we were talking and I told him if you’d have bunted more you would have hit .300 and he was like ‘if I’d bunted more I wouldn’t have hit 40 doubles.’”
“The thing about him his whole career is he took care of his business.”
And had an acute sense of who would and wouldn’t.
Keith recalled a trip he and son Korey took to watch Lugo near the end of his career with Baltimore. They were in Kansas City for a series and the three were in the Orioles dugout mid-afternoon prior to an evening game.
“This young guy walks by and Julio grabs him and says ‘sit down here, I want you to meet my college coach who is a no BS guy like me,’” Keith said. “Then he points out on the field and says ‘there’s a lot of guys there who will get released because they can’t take care of their business. Don’t be like them. You have a chance to be great.’
“That kid was Manny Machado and it was his rookie year.”
Machado is a five-time All-Star.
Services will be in the Dominican Republic, where Lugo resides.
