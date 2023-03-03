For the past 26 years, the NJCAA Region II Tournament was held in Shawnee to determine which teams would advance to the NJCAA National Tournaments.
But this year Shawnee decided to drop the event and the city of Muskogee successfully bid to host the tournament this year at the sparkling new Rougher Village on the Muskogee High School campus March 8-11.
The top eight men’s and women’s teams in the region will compete in the single-elimination tournament with the men’s winner advancing to the national tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas and the women to Lubbock, Texas.
In the men’s bracket the defending Region II champion Connors State Cowboys, who finished the regular season 24-5, are the number two seed this year in what would appear to be a pretty wide-open field.
“I think our season reflects the strength of the conference this year,” said veteran Cowboy coach Bill Muse who has taken the Cowboys to three final four national appearances in his 31 years at the helm. “We played a lot of close games and I think that just shows the parity of the teams that will be in the tournament, and I think that balance shows that anyone can come out and win this.”
The Cowboys feature two All-Region selectees in sophomore Xavier Glenn who entered the 1,000-point club in the regular season finale and freshman Braydn Hubbard who was also named to the All-Freshmen squad.
Connors’ first -round opponent on Wednesday will be Western State, a team they defeated twice during the season though they had to rely on two Glenn free throws in the closing seconds for the win a couple of weeks ago at Altus. They feature twin brothers Jack and Chang Hoth who were both named to the All-Region Team and Chang was selected as the Region II Freshman of the Year.
“Western is a talented team. They’ve got the twin brothers who are averaging about 20 points a game each as well as a good point guard and a returning post player. Even though they’re a seven seed, I don’t think that’s indicative of their talent,” said Muse.
On the women’s side, all eyes will be focused on defending Region II champion Murray State who won the Oklahoma Collegiate Athletic Conference championship in convincing style this year finishing three games ahead of second place Northern-Tonkawa who will be the Cowgirls first round opponent on Thursday. The game will feature the conference Player of the Year in Northern’s Jordan Holman against the Cowgirls Hatiana “Yoni” Releford who was voted the Freshman of the Year.
“I think the teams are of similar size and build and we had chances to win both of our games with them this year,” said Cowgirl head coach Jamie Fisher. “We know Holman is going to get her points, so we have to focus on not letting one of their other players burn us. When we played them a couple of weeks ago, we let Allison Green get loose for eight 3-pointers and 29 points and that’s what beat us.”
Connors started the season red-hot going 11-1 before the holidays but struggled in OCAC play with a team that features just one sophomore and goes into the tournament with a 17-11 record.
“A key for us is defense and if we can play like we did in our final game against Northern-Enid we’ll be all right,” said Fisher. “I think there are several teams including us that can step up if Murray State stumbles at all.”
Tickets can be purchased at the door and are $5 for a Student Day Pass and $10 for an Adult Day Pass or an All-Tournament Pass is $25.
