Connors State was on cruise control in its season-opening baseball doubleheader Monday as it swept Oklahoma Wesleyan 19-0 and 12-2.
The Cowboys, coming off a 43-15 season in 2022, were already comfortably up 4-0 in the opener when they put 13 on the board in the third. Gavin Alveti’s bases-loaded triple made it 12-0 and Luca Boscarino had a two-out triple to score the final two runs of the inning.
The Cowboys had 13 hits in the opener. Brady Cerkownyk was 3-for-4 and drove in two runs in his debut out of Toronto. Alveti, another newcomer out of Searcy, Ark., finished 2-for-3 with the three RBIs. Returnee Andres Matias doubled home two of his four RBIs in the first inning. Tyson Fourkiller, who led the team in batting at .439 last year, had two hits in three trips. He’s back for his third year, using the COVID exemption.
On the mound, Luke Rolland was perfect through his four-inning start, striking out 10 of the 12 batters he faced, coming off a 5-2 run last year with 53 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings.
“He could have thrown the fifth to close it out but we wanted guys work out there,” said Connors coach Perry Keith. “We expect big things out of him. We’ve got a chance to be really good on the mound and deeper than we’ve been with some good young arms and some older guys.”
Nelson Mercado worked one inning of hitless relief.
In the second game, Frangely Morel, Tyler Bates and Luis Polanco combined on a two-hitter over five innings of work.
Morel struck out six in three innings.
Five walks in the second helped plate six runs. Elijah Alexander’s two-run double was a key blow.
In the fourth, Luca Boscarino doubled in a pair of runs.
Cerkownyk, a newcomer out of Toronto, was 1-for-2 and drove in three runs, two in a first-inning single.
The Cowboys also took advantage of 14 walks in the doubleheader.
Connors is back in action in a Wednesday home doubleheader against Arkansas Tech starting at 1 p.m.
