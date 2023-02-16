Former Muskogee Rougher Javontae “Soup” Campbell put in 18 of his team high 20 points in the second half and for the second time this season the Connors State Cowboys dropped a heartbreaker to the Mavericks of Northern 81-79 Thursday at Melvin Self Fieldhouse.
The first time the teams met, the Cowboys got beat on a last second 3-pointer, 83-80.
The game was reunion for Campbell and his former Muskogee teammate Xavier Brown who started and played most of the game for Connors and had five points on the night.
The game was tight the entire night with neither team managing to get more than a five or six point advantage. The Cowboys played tight defense in the first half and limited Northern to just 36 points. But the 45 second half point total told the tale despite a spectacular 31-point performance by Bixby sophomore Xavier Glenn for Connors.
Connors last lead in the game came at the 13 minute mark to play 58-53 but Northern came back to tie it at 60-all halfway through the second half. Northern recaptured the lead at 75-71 with three minutes left only to have the Cowboys tie it back it up a minute later. It remained tied at 79-79 as the clock ticked inside a minute to play but Campbell would hit one of two charities at the :26 second mark and after the Cowboys missed a shot to take the lead Montrez Ward was fouled with 2.8 seconds left and hit one-of-two for the final Northern point.
Obviously disappointed after losing a close one at home, Cowboy coach Bill Muse spelled it out.
“They played tougher than we did. We missed key free throws,” he said. “Made a horrible foul with three seconds left and couldn’t guard Campbell. Nobody could guard him and giving up 45 points in a half won’t beat many teams in this league. We had the lead at halftime like we did up there and just weren’t tough enough in the second half.”
The Cowboys fall to 21-5 on the season with those five losses coming by a combined 10 points, and 8-5 in OCAC action while the Mavericks improved to 12-16 on the year and 6-8 in the conference. Besides Glenn, Tamaury Releford had 16 points while Brayden Hubbard and Mason Alexander had 10 points each for Connors.
Women:
Northern 87, Connors St. 79
The inside/outside play of Hugo sophomore Jordan Holman and freshman Allison Green proved too much for the Cowgirls down the stretch who committed six turnovers in the final quarter to let the Mavericks escape with the victory.
Connors led by four at the break but trailed 65-62 after three quarters. Northern (15-11, 11-3 OCAC) opened the lead to 10 with just over five minutes to play. The Cowgirls cut it to six a minute later and got as close as five with 32 seconds left but that would be as close as they would come as the Mavericks were 10-of-12 from the free throw line in the final quarter.
Holman, who many feel may be the OCAC player of the year, scored 29 points with a combination of drives to bucket and foul shooting while Green lit it up from the perimeter with eight 3-pointers and also had 29 points.
“Holman really solidified why I feel she’ll be the conference player of the year tonight. She’s done that night in and night out,” said Cowgirls coach Jamie Fisher.
“We didn’t defensive rebound well in the second half. It’s different little things that are beating us every game and if we can find a way to put this all together in the next two weeks with this talented group of freshmen then I think we’ve got as good a chance as anybody at tournament time.”
Yoni Releford led the Cowgirls (16-9, 4-9 OCAC) with 20 points while Carrigan Hill, Kayley Turner and Kylie Eubanks all had 14 points and Samantha Shanks had 12.
The Cowboys and Cowgirls will be on the road at Western and NEO next week before returning home for the regular season finale Feb.27 against Northern-Enid and the Region 2 tournament starting March 8 at Rougher Village.
