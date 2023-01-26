Another stinger for Connors State Thursday, this one on the road.
Connors led 39-37 at the half but ended up on the losing end thanks to a floater by Daylon Andrews with 20.2 seconds left, falling 79-78 to Northern-Enid.
Connors missed two shots in the last seven seconds. The game was tied five times in the last 9:30 and had six lead changes in the last 3:18.
The Cowboys were coming off a one-point loss at home against NEO and are now 17-3 and 5-3 in the OCAC, having lost three of their last four by a combined five points.
Jordan Thompson led Enid with 21 points.
Xavier Glenn led the Cowboys with 20 points, Bradyn Hubbard had 16, Mason Alexander 14, Tamuary Releford had 10.
Women:
Northern-Enid 66,
Connors St. 61
Connors trailed by eight going into the half but foul trouble plagues Yoni Releford, who fouled out in the fourth quarter after Connors had rallied to take the lead early in the fourth, but NOC went on a 10-0 run at that point.
Kylie Eubanks, who led Connors with 21 points, missed a 3-pointer with 12 seconds left that would have given the Cowgirls a 67-66 lead in the final seconds.
Samantha Shanks had 17 points. Releford had 14.
The Cowgirls fell to 14-5 and 3-5 in the OCAC.
“They hit some big shots and got some transitions on us,” said Connors coach Jamie Fisher. “It’s a battle like it is every night in our league. We’re 10-1 at home and we’ve just got to find a way to get one on the road.”
ORU 102, Denver 61 (M)
TULSA — Max Abmas’ 25 points helped Oral Roberts defeat Denver 102-61 on Thursday night.
Abmas was 8 of 16 shooting, including 4 for 10 from distance, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Golden Eagles (18-4, 9-0 Summit League). Connor Vanover scored 20 points and added 10 rebounds. Issac McBride shot 6 for 9, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 17 points.
Tommy Bruner led the way for the Pioneers (12-11, 3-7) with 25 points. Justin Mullins added 12 points and two steals for Denver. In addition, Touko Tainamo finished with nine points.
Oral Roberts 93, Denver 83 (W)
ORU (9-12, 6-4) won its third straight with a big second quarter, outscoring Denver 31-22 for a 54-43 lead.
Hannah Cooper had 28 points on 11-of-18 shooting for ORU. Ariel Walker had 24 points and was 6-of-6 from the line. Ruthie Udoumoh and Tirzah Moore were in double-figures on the board with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Emma Smith led Denver (7-14, 3-7) with 18 points.
