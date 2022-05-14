Northeastern A&M scored the first four runs before a Connors rally came up short as the Cowboys were ousted from the Region II baseball tournament, 4-2 Saturday at Woodward.
Austin Scritchfield’s double scored Rody Garcia with one out in the eighth, then Darren Daniels grounded out to push across Luca Boscarino, who had reached on a single.
The Cowboys had the winning run at the plate in the ninth. Grant Randall reached on an error, Tyson Fourkiller singled Randall to second. Andres Matias bunted into a fielder’s choice that got Randall at third, then Garcia struck out and Boscarino’s grounder to third ended the Cowboys’ season at 43-15.
NEO played Eastern later on Saturday, needing a win to force an if-necessary game on Sunday.
Luke Rolland went five innings, giving up two runs on five hits. Landon McAllister pitched the final four innings, allowing two hits while striking out four.
Both of Connors’ losses in the tournament came to NEO, the other being a 22-19 setback in the first round.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.