The college basketball season came to an emphatic, dramatic end with the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament. The dream of playing under the bright lights of March Madness, of possibly hoisting a national championship trophy, wiped out by the coronavirus.
For a handful of players, earning a postseason honor offers a glimmer of happiness amid the uncertainty.
Former Connors State standout Mason Jones got a couple of those — first team All SEC and then on Friday, honorable mention All-American from the Associated Press — one of 20 to be recognized on the squad.
Jones, who was also voted Co-Player of the Year in the SEC by the league’s media, led the league in scoring at 22.3 points per game. That was eighth in the country.
He was also sixth in the SEC in steals.
Dayton’s Obi Toppin was the lone unanimous choice, receiving 65 votes from a nationwide media panel after averaging 20 points and 7 rebounds while shooting 63 percent in a breakout season. The 6-foot-9 sophomore helped the third-ranked Flyers match the program’s highest ranking and be on track for a potential No. 1 seed before the NCAA Tournament was shelved. He is Dayton’s first first-team AP All-American.
Other first-teamers were Seton Hall’s Myles Powell, Iowa’s Luka Garza, Marquette’s Markus Howard and Oregon’s Payton Pritchard.
“I feel like everybody just knew what they had to do to help the next person succeed and that’s why I was so successful this year,” Toppin said. “I thank my teammates every single day for that.”
Garza blossomed into one of college basketball’s best players as a junior. A 6-11 forward, he increased his scoring average more than 10 points from a year ago to 23.9 per game, averaged 9.8 rebounds and shot 54% from the floor.
Garza set Iowa’s single-season scoring record with 740 points and is the first Big Ten player since Ohio State’s Dennis Hopson in 1987 to have at least 20 points in 16 straight conference games. He is Iowa’s first first-team All-American since Chuck Darling in 1952.
Howard was a second-team AP All-American as a junior last season after finishing fifth nationally in scoring at 25 points per game. The 5-11 senior upped his scoring average to 27.8 points to lead the nation in 2019-20 and finished seventh in NCAA history with 434 career 3-pointers.
Powell bypassed a shot at the NBA to return for his senior season. A preseason AP All-American, the 6-2 guard averaged 21 points per game, 17th nationally, with 4.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists. Behind Powell, No. 15 Seton Hall earned a share of its first Big East Conference regular-season title since 1993.
Pritchard went to the Final Four with Oregon as a freshman and was hoping to lead the 13th-ranked Ducks back as a senior. He never got the chance, but will go down as one of the greatest players in program history.
The 6-2 guard was the first player in Pac-12 history to have 1,900 points, 500 rebounds and 600 assists during his career. He also was the fourth player in conference history to lead in scoring (20.5 points) and assists (5.5).
Oregon had five previous players make AP All-America teams, most recently Dillon Brooks in 2017, but Pritchard is the first to earn first-team honors.
Kansas’ Devon Dotson and Udoka Azubuike both received more than 20 first-team votes, but fell to the second team after essentially taking votes away from each other by playing for the same team.
AP All-AMERICA
FIRST TEAM
Obi Toppin, Dayton
Luka Garza, Iowa
Markus Howard, Marquette
Myles Powell, Seton Hall
Payton Pritchard, Oregon
SECOND TEAM
Devon Dotson, Kansas
Udoka Azubuike, Kansas
Malachi Flynn, San Diego State
Cassius Winston, Michigan State
Vernon Carey Jr., Duke
THIRD TEAM
Filip Petrusev, Gonzaga
Jordan Nwora, Louisville
Jared Butler, Baylor
Tre Jones, Duke
Jalen Smith, Maryland
HONORABLE MENTION
Saddiq Bey, Villanova
Mason Jones, Arkansas
Daniel Oturu, Minnesota
Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky
Marcus Zegarowski, Creighton
