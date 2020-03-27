Former Connors State guard Mason Jones has announced he’ll forego his senior season at Arkansas and enter the NBA draft.
“First I would like to thank God for blessing me with the ability to play the game I love so much. Thank you to Coach Muss, (University of Arkansas men's basketball) staff and my teammates for pushing me to be a better person on and off the court. Thank you Razorback Nation fans! The best fans in the world," he wrote in a social media post on Twitter.
Jones was an Associated Press honorable mention All-American. He was also SEC co-Player of the Year after leading the team in scoring at 22.03 points per game, which was eighth overall in the NCAA.
He also led Arkansas in rebounding, assists and steals. His 30-point games this season were the most by an SEC player in 20 years.
The early outlook for Jones varies. NBADraftRoom.com lists him at the bottom of their second round possibilities. However, draft analyst Rashad Phillips who runs 2319 Sports Talk said on ESPN Arkansas' "The Morning Rush Show" this week that Jones is a “first round talent.”
“I think the reason why he’s not high is because I think they value athletic ability more than they value skills and production," he said.
"Mason is not a high leaper, he’s not a hot flyer, none of those type of things. But what you’re looking at is a guy that reminds me a lot of (former NBA player) James Jones. Uh, remember James Jones won some championships with LeBron (in Miami). He was a terrific 6-7, 6-8 jump shooter. Jones has a lot of those qualities. He reminds me a little bit of Antoine Walker and just the prototypical three and D wing — Tobias Harris type of player.”
