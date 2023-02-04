The Connors State Cowboys got a much-needed Oklahoma Collegiate Athletic Conference victory Saturday as they scored 66 second-half points to score a 104-77 win over Seminole State at Melvin Self Fieldhouse.
The win breaks a two-game losing streak for the Cowboys and pulls them into a third-place tie in the OCAC with the Trojans.
Despite having two of their three big men in foul trouble in the first half, the Cowboys took control of the close game with 4:30 to play and carved out a 41-31 halftime lead. The Trojans did make a run early in the second half as they scored 22 points in the first eight minutes to move to within 14 points but that would be as close as they would get as the Cowboys stepped on the gas behind Brayden Hubbard’s 16 second half points to blow it open in the final 12 minutes. Hubbard finished with 23 points on the night.
“We played really good defense in the first half but gave up too many points early in the second half and I think sometimes playing just eight guys, we get tired,” said Cowboy head coach Bill Muse. “We needed this win badly because we’ve been struggling.”
Connors (18-3, 6-3 OCAC) helped their own cause from the free throw line in the second half as they were 15-of-18 after going just 7-of-13 from the line in the first half.
Bixby sophomore Xavier Glenn took team high scoring honors with 25 points followed by Hubbard then Jhamyl Fricas netting 14 points, and ex-Rougher Xavier Brown and Mason Alexander with 13 points each. Seminole (18-4, 6-3 OCAC) was led by Israel Hart who had a game-high 28 points including 12-of-13 from the free throw line.
The Cowboys will play a non-conference makeup game against Mid-American Christian University Monday night at 6 p.m.
Women: Seminole State 92, Connors 81
The Cowgirls owned a three-point lead after the first quarter but gave up 31 second quarter points and never got closer than nine points as they fell to 14-6 overall and 3-6 in the OCAC.
“I didn’t think we played defense at all tonight,” said a disappointed Cowgirls coach Jamie Fisher. “We’ve got to get back to taking pride in our defensive play because that triggers our transition game which is where our strength is, and if we end up playing a half-court game we struggle.”
With only seven players available, Connors trailed by 15 points at halftime and was never able to close the gap in the second half. The Cowgirls inside strength of Yoni Releford was held to just five points in the first half and finished with 13 with 11 coming from the free throw line before she fouled out early in the fourth quarter.
“Our shooting ability keeps us in games but we’ve got to take pride in our defense like we were doing before the holidays,” said Fisher.
Besides Releford, Keys freshman Kylie Eubanks led the Cowgirls with 27 points and Tulsa Washington product Carrigan Hill tallied 17 points.
The Belles (11-8, 6-3 OCAC) were paced by Alexis Lewis with 27 points, Ataya Casaus had 23 and Azya Poole added 18. Ex-Rougher Akira Eubanks had nine points for Seminole.
