CARL ALBERT 14, CONNORS 12
POTEAU —Connors State pitchers were touched for seven runs in the third to put themselves in an eight-run hole, and a four-run rally in the ninth wasn’t enough in a 14-12 verdict in JUCO baseball on Thursday.
The Cowboys (4-2) were outhit 16-13.
Payton McDowall and Ryan Duncan combined to drive in 10 of Connors’ runs. McDowall was 3-for-5, all home run shots, with seven RBIs. His three-run blast made it a 10-7 deficit in the fifth He now has five on the season.. Duncan’s was his first. He was 2-for-5 with three RBIs. Reid Stockman went 3-for-4. Both teams had four homers.
Keiten Asbill gave up four runs in two innings to take the loss.
The Cowboys are at home Saturday for a doubleheader against Oklahoma Christian at 1 p.m.
