Connors State’s hopes of extending its baseball season past the weekend were dealt a big blow Friday in a 12-2 loss to Eastern Oklahoma on Friday in the Region II tournament in Woodward.
Jose Pena scored on a passed ball in the second for Connors’ lead of the game at 1-0. Eastern plated 10 unanswered runs off Mozart Duarte, Brennan Berdon and Kaden Alexander.
Grant Randall had a solo home run in the seventh for the Cowboys.
Tyson Fourkiller finished the game 2-for-4. Connors (37-17) was outhit 15-6 and will play Seminole at noon to get another shot at Eastern.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.