Connors State rode second-half charges to road wins at Western on Monday
The Cowboys (17-3, 3-3 OCAC) led 19 minutes of the first half before trailing on a buzzer-3 at the half, only to lead for good on a 6-2 run to start the second half and beat Western 82-65.
The 3 had Connors down 37-36.
Jordan Tillmon led four Cowboys in double figures with a game-high 18 points. Jahcoree Ealy had 17 while Xavier Glenn and Marquel Sutton had 15.
In the women’s contest, Connors gave coach Jamie Fisher his 100th career win, 72-67, scoring 50 points in the second half.
The Cowgirls trailed 31-22 through one half of play.
Landon Scott had 17 of her game-high 22 points in the second half. Jalyn Ford had all of her 12 points in the second half, including a pair of 3-pointers.
Connors is 8-12, 2-4 in OCAC play under Fisher, now in his seventh season, including an interim stint in his first season.
