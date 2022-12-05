Bixby sophomore Xavier Glenn poured in a career-high 37 points Monday night to lead the 15th-ranked Connors State Cowboys past South Arkansas Community College 97-72 to remain unbeaten at 14-0 on the year.
Connors broke open a close game with a 10-4 run at the 11-minute mark of the first half to lead 24-15 which they stretched to 13 points at halftime 50-37. The Stars from Arkansas hung with the Cowboys through the first nine minutes of the second half until Connors outscored Southark 24-10 over the next nine minutes to win going away.
Connors coach Bill Muse reflected on both the game and the season thus far.
“I think we rebounded pretty well after losing (red shirt sophomore) Shemar Smith who was projected to make the starting lineup, in preseason,” he said. “But every game we’ve found a way to win so there’s not a lot of negative things you can say when you’re undefeated. Tonight it was an 11-point lead well into the second half and then we had a couple of big runs and that was the game.”
Glenn was one of four Cowboys in double figures on the night joined by freshman Brayden Hubbard with 19 points while Jhamyl Fricas and ex-Rougher Xavier Brown had 10 points each. Albert Shell led the Stars with 18 points.
The Cowboys play at Southwestern Christian Tuesday while the Cowgirls play at Oklahoma Wesleyan on Tuesday afternoon and at Shorter (Ark.) on Friday.
