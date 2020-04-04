WARNER—Connors State’s Callen Haydon, a 6-0 point guard from El Reno, has signed a national letter of intent with the University of Central Oklahoma, Cowboys head coach Bill Muse announced.
The Bronchos, members of the MIAA Conference and coached by Bob Hoffman, finished 11-18 last season.
Haydon averaged 16.7 points a game his sophomore season, shooting 49.8 percent from the field, 36.4 percent from behind the arc and 81.2 percent at the free throw line.
He had 287 assists for a 9.9 average a game and had 45 steals for 2.1 a game in leading the Cowboys to a 22-9 record.
Haydon was named to the Region II and Oklahoma Collegiate Athletic Conference first teams.
In his freshman season Hayden played in 28 games where he averaged 12.2 points, shooting 34.1 percent from the field 33.9 from behind the arc and 85.1 at the free-throw line.
He dished out 135 assists and 91 rebounds with 40 steals.
