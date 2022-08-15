Bryan Howard has accepted a position elsewhere and will not be returning to coach the Connors State Cowgirls softball program in 2023, the school announced on Monday.
Bobby Foreman, a longtime baseball assistant on Perry Keith's staff, will serve as the interim head coach until a permanent decision is made.
“We are extremely pleased to have someone of this caliber be able to transition into the position. With classes starting today, many programs would be faced with a very difficult challenge finding a suitable replacement. However, Coach Foreman has had a very successful career thus far, and there is no reason to expect that to change while he serves as interim head coach," said Connors State President, Dr. Ronald Ramming.
Foreman's 15 years as assistant baseball coach was part of nine conference titles and four NJCAA College World Series trips.
“Coach Foreman moves over from a very successful career as assistant baseball coach and I feel extremely confident in his ability to lead CSC softball this year,” said Connors athletic director Bill Muse.
Alongside his role with CSC baseball, Coach Foreman has also served as an associate scout for both the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim and the San Diego Padres. A graduate of Connors State College, where he played for the Cowboys in the 1996 and 97 seasons, Foreman went on to graduate with a Bachelor’s of Education degree from Northeastern State University and a Master’s degree at East Central University.
