Connors State College will induct a new class of Hall of Fame members this Saturdaye at the A.D. Stone Student Center with a reception at 5 p.m. leading up to a 6 p.m. dinner and induction.
This year’s class of inductees are Dr. Ronald Garner, C.J. Washington, Amber Schertz, Lisa Kelley, Oliver Odle and Bob Dunlap.
During his career in education, Gardner spent 14 years at Redlands Community College where he worked as a classroom instructor, dean, and vice president. He spent two years as President of Allen County Community College in Kansas before 11 years as dean, vice president, and campus director at Connors State College.
Odle graduated from Pryor High School in 2003 amd signed with Connorsto play for the legendary Perry Keith. His two-year record was 23-0. In his final season with the Cowboys, he only walked six batters in 130 2/3 innings and had a 0.69 ERA. After his remarkable career at Connors, Oliver was named first team NJCAA All-American. Olde would go on to be drafted by the San Francisco Giants.
Dunlap graduated from Watts High School in 1957 before playing football as a Cowboy at both defensive back and quarterback for Connors in ‘57 and ‘58 before later graduating from Northeastern State University. After his time at NSU, he was assistant head coach at Muskogee High School during their undefeated campaign in the 1970s. Dunlap would go on to be inducted into the Muskogee High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
Kelley graduated from Poteau High School before attending CSC where in basketball she averaged 17 points and 8 rebounds per game while earning Bi-State All-Conference, All-Region II, NJCAA second team All-American, and was named an NJCAA All-Star.
Washington graduated from Stringtown High School, and attended Connors following a state championship his senior year. The next year, he would help lead the CSC basketball team to a NJCAA Final Four appearance. His sophomore season, he recorded 25 double-doubles and was named Region II Player of the Year, Region II Tournament MVP, and first team NJCAA All-American. After his career at Connors, C.J. would attend the University of Oklahoma where in two seasons appeared in 61 contests.
Schertz attended Connors following graduating from Fairland High School. While at Connors, Schertz would play right field and bat clean-up. In her freshman season, she would lead the Cowgirls in several offensive categories including home runs (7) and RBIs (48). She would go on to earn All-Region II honors.
The events will be taking place at the Connors State Warner Campus, and invitations are $40 per person. Tickets can be purchased by contacting CSC athletic director Bill Muse at (918) 463-6231.
