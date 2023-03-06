Luca Boscarino homered as did Garrett Standifer in a five-run first inning and Connors used an 11-hit attack to sweep another opponent, this time Oklahoma Christian, in a 15-1 win Monday after taking game one by an 8-1 score.
Boscarino was 2-for-4 and Standifer was 2-for-3 along with Elijah Alexander. Standifer’s blast plated three runs in the first after Boscarino led off the game with his. Four Cowboys pitchers combined on a four-hitter with Griffin Almond, Elian Cuevas and Nelson Mercado each striking out four.
Alexander was 3-for-3 and Andres Matias drove in a pair of runs in an 8-1 Connors win in the opener. Frangely Morel struck out 10 and allowed three hits over five innings for the win.
Connors (20-1) has won 14 straight and swept the last six teams they’ve faced, five in twin bills and one, Eastern, in a three-game series over the past weekend.
Connors will face Rose State at home Thursday at 6 then go there Saturday for two starting at noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.