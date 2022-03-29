Connors State baseball extended its win streak to nine games Tuesday by taking down NJCAA No. 6 Crowder 6-5 at Warner.
Back-to-back RBI singles in the second by Reed Willbanks, Chase Hudson and Andres Matias gave the Cowboys a 4-0 lead.
Connors matched a two-spot by Crowder in the fourth with two in the fifth, then had to survive a two-on, two-out jam in the sixth after Crowder got within the one-run difference.Alexis Garcia got the out to end that threat, then finished a 3 1/3 inning relief job for the save, giving up just one hit and striking out six.
Elian Cuevas went three innings to start, giving up four hits.
Willbanks finished with three hits in five at-bats. Jake Williams was 2-for-4.
The Cowboys (22-5) begin a three-game series with Seminole at Warner in a 6 p.m. start Thursday.
