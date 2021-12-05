Shayni Green had 19 points and London Scott added 10 as Connors defeated National Park (Ark.) College 63-48 on Saturday to settle for a split in the two-day Cowgirl Classic.
On Friday, Southern Arkansas Tech beat the Cowgirls 67-56, pulling away with a 20-11 fourth quarter.
Connors (6-6) on Saturday trailed most of the first half before taking a three-point halftime lead, then pulled away.
“It was two totally different games,” said Connors coach Jamie Fisher. “Against Arkansas Tech we didn’t value the ball and we didn’t play very good defense. Saturday we did all of those things right and played much better defense.
“It was nice to go 1-1 but we lost a key player Friday when Mikaylin Glover went down and we’re going to have to work on some things to work around that. But we found a way to win and that’s what matters.”
Connors is at home Monday against Southwest Christian JV, on the road Tuesday at Allen Community College, and the men host Arkansas Tech on Wednesday.
