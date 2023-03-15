Brady Cerkownyk's three-run double in the eighth broke a 6-6 tie and Connors State extended its win streak to 18 games with a 10-6 win over Crowder at Warner on Tuesday.
Cerkownyk drove in five runs in a 2-for-5 game. Blake Simpson, also 2-for-5, added an RBI double to finish the scoring in the eighth.
Tanner Almond was 2-for-3. Connors (24-1) had 10 hits.
Tyler Bates got the win, throwing two hitless innings. Gavin Alveti started and threw six innings, allowing seven hits and four runs, two of which were earned.
Connors is at NEO on Thursday and back home Saturday for the final two games of the series.
