Northern-Tonkawa handed Connors State its first men's basketball loss of the season, as a corner 3-pointer with two seconds to play gave the Cowboys an 83-80 loss in Tonkawa on Monday night.
The Cowboys had the lead at the half 40-33 and were aiming at overtime in the final seconds. They fall to 16-1 overall and 4-1 in Oklahoma Collegiate Athletic Conference play.
Tamaury Releford had 25 points for Connors. Mason Alexander had 16. Also, Muskogee ex Xavier Brown had 12 and Bradyn Hubbard and Donyae May had eight points.
Northern-Tonkawa made it a sweep, with the women defeating the Cowgirls 73-61 in the opener.
Both Connors squads will be in action at home Thursday, hosting Western.
