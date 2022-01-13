Jahcoree Ealy, Jordan Tillmon and Bixby freshman Xavier Glenn led a second half assault for the Connors State Cowboys as they came from 10 points down to defeat Northern Oklahoma College 68-64 in a thrilling Oklahoma Collegiate Athletic Conference win Thursday night at Melvin Self Fieldhouse.
The Cowboy offense could never get on track in the first half as the more physical Mavericks controlled the boards and gradually took a 42-32 lead at intermission.
But Connors busted out of the gate in the second half to outscore Northern 13-2 in the first five minutes to grab a 45-44 lead. From there, the Cowboys maintained a tenuous lead, the largest a five-point spread with seven minutes to play.
Free throw shooting played a big part in the game, particularly the second half. After going 5-for-8 from the line in the first half, the Cowboys hit 10-of-14 in the second half while the Mavericks connected on just 2-of-8 after going 12-of-15 in the first half.
“It’s about time we played like we’re capable of playing,” said Cowboy head coach Bill Muse. “These guys all have ability, we just haven’t put it together yet, so maybe now we can get a little momentum going. If we can play defense like that where we just give up 22 points in a half, we’ll be successful.”
Ealy had two tremendous blocks down the stretch for Connors to stop Northern drives as the Cowboys clung to a 65-64 lead with 1:26 left. Glenn hit a free throw to up the lead to two and after a Northern turnover Ealy, who had a game high 21 points, sank a pair of charities to ice the game with three seconds left.
Besides Ealy, Glenn had 14 points and Tillmon 12 to pace the Cowboys (16-3, 2-3 OCAC) while Northern (13-5, 4-2) was led by Cashius McNeilly who came off the bench to score 10 points.
Women:
Northern 64, Connors 45
After a slow start out of the gate, the Cowgirls, who trailed by five points at intermission, found their footing in the third quarter and grabbed a short-lived lead before the wheels came off in the fourth quarter.
Trailing just 43-40 after three quarters, they saw the Lady Mavericks outscore them 21-5 over the final 10 minutes led by Hugo freshman Jordan Homan with 11 of her game-high 23 points in the final quarter and Shelby Rayner, who put in 10 of her 18 points in the final stanza.
“They put a press on us in the final quarter and we didn’t handle it very well and ended up giving up some easy baskets and that kind of turned the tide of the game,” said Cowgirl coach Jamie Fisher. "We played pretty good for 32 minutes but not so good the final eight minutes.”
The Cowgirls (7-12, 1-4) had only three field goals in the second quarter but hung close by going 13-of-14 from the free throw line and trailed 32-27 at the break. But 23 turnovers in the game by Connors made gaining any offensive consistency difficult.
Northern (8-6, 3-1) held Connors to just 18 second-half points and the Cowgirls had no one in double figures with London Scott leading with nine points.
The Cowboys and Cowgirls are on the road next, playing at Western State on Monday before returning home to play NEO next Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.