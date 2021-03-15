Off a solid effort Saturday at home, the Connors State Cowboys took to the road and got a different result, losing 89-67 to Northern-Tonkawa at Foster Piper Fieldhouse.
The Cowboys (11-3, 7-3 OCAC) were only down 11 at the half to the Mavs, 41-30. The Cowboys were lead in scoring by Jahcoree Ealy who had 19 points. Jordan Tillmon followed him with 16 points. Gavin Harris had 9. Jarquavious Cain was held to 4 points.
The Cowboys are back home Thursday at 7:30 p.m. against Northeastern A&M. Harris had 17 points on Saturday when Connors beat NEO 75-65.
Women:
Connors 63,
Northern-Tonkawa 57
Isabel Gonzalez had 19 points, six in the overtime period, as the Cowgirls (5-10, 2-8 OCAC) ended a five-game losing skid. It was their second consecutive overtime game.
Zee McAllister hit a long-range NBA 3 to send it to overtime knotted at 52. Connors rallied from a 42-36 deficit in the fourth. Caylin Livers had a pair of 3s, and Gonzales had five points in the surge.
Cheyanne Crain had 17 points for Connors, 12 in the first quarter to keep the Cowgirls in the game at that point down 19-17.
They’ll get a chance to atone for Saturday’s 48-45 loss to NEO at home on Thursday.
