The Connors State College Cowboys went on the road to Redlands Community College on Monday night and came away with a 84-66 victory inside the Pit on the campus of Redlands Community College.
The Cowboys (14-6, 9-6 OCAC) were in control from the opening tip and led 49-27 at the half. Jahcoree Ealy had 27 point to lead the Cowboys. Gavin Harris followed him with 17 points. Jordan Tillmon had 13 points. Jarquavious Cain had nine.
The Cowboys are back in action on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. when they travel to Tishomingo to take on Murray State College in the final Regular season game of the year.
Tip off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. instead Beams Fieldhouse. Following the regular season finale the Cowboys will then prepare for the NJCAA Region 2 Tournament and the quarterfinals on Wednesday April 7 in Enid, Oklahoma at the Stride Bank Center.
Redlands 66, Connors 58 (W)
A 19-11 third quarter broke Redlands away from a halftime deadlock at 32 apiece.
The Cowgirls (8-12, 4-11) led 16-11 after one quarter.
Chalynn Mayes had 18 points, eight in the third quarter, and was one of three Connors players in double figures. Jasmyn Taylor had 11 and Cheyanne Crain 10.
Connors takes on Murray State at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to close the regular season.
