Trailing 39-37 at the half, Connors State charged back to defeat Northern-Enid 86-71 on the road Sunday in the regular season finale.
With a three-game win streak, Connors State (25-5, 11-5) draws the third seed in the Region II Tournament at Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee and plays Eastern (20-9, 8-8) in the first round at 1 p.m. Thursday. A win pits them against the winner of Murray State (20-9, 11-5) and Redlands (15-15, 7-9) at 6 p.m. Friday.
Jordan Tillmon had 21 points, D.J. Basey had 19, Marquel Sutton 16 and Greg Johnson 13. Quentin Harvey’s 23 for Enid (11-19, 4-12) was a game-high.
NORTHERN ENID 63, CONNORS 51 — The Cowgirls (8-22, 2-14) hung within single digits most of the contest but lost in their regular season finale.
Freshman Kierra Allen had 18 points, a game-high, and Mikaylin Glover 15.
“They pushed tempo on us and hit some big 3s and we didn’t have a very good third quarter,” said Connors coach Jamie Fisher. “We’ve been a whole new team in an old league, the best the league has been in a while with everyone having people back except us. We got some self-confidence early then lost it but have started to play better lat,e just too late.”
The Cowgirls will have the final seed at 8 in the Region II tournament Wednesday, going against the top seed, Murray State, at 6 p.m., also at Oklahoma Baptist University. Murray won both meetings this year 85-51 at Murray and 87-42 at Connors.
