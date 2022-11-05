Muskogee High ex Xavier Brown sank 7 of 8 free throws down the line and 13 of his team-high 14 points in the second half to help Connors to a 71-66 win at Paris Junior College.
The Cowboys trailed 31-30 at the half in what was Paris’ homecoming contest.
Jhamyi Fricas had 13 points, Bradyn Hubbard 11 and Donyae May 9.
For Paris, Jaylen Wysinger’s 18 points led all scorers.
The Cowboys are 3-0 and Paris is 0-2.
Connors returns home Tuesday to take on Independence, Kan.
