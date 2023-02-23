After four consecutive one-possession outcomes, Connors State had another close one, with just a little more cushion and a big win in the OCAC/Region II races Thursday.
The Cowboys rebounded from a 41-37 halftime deficit to beat No. 20 NEO 82-77 in Miami.
Xavier Glenn had 26 points to lead the Cowboys. Braydn Hubbard had 21 and Tamaury Releford hd 14. NEO was led by Julian Mackey's 31 points.
The Cowboys are 23-5 overall, 10-5 in Region II and will finish at home against Northern-Enid on Monday. Enid comes in at 11-4 in Region II, one game up over the Cowboys in the hunt for second place, and is 21-8 overall and owns a one-point win over Connors earlier this season.
Connors women vs. NEO
No information received.
