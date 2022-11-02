The offense ruled again for the Connors State Cowboys as they decisioned Southwestern Christian College 115-72 at Melvin Self Fieldhouse Wednesday night.
After a nip-and-tuck first 10 minutes, the Cowboys, now 2-0, surged to a 16-point lead at halftime, 48-32. But the Eagles used the 3-pointer early in the second half to climb back to within six at 51-46 with 17:45 to play.
However, the Cowboys fast pace forced the visitors into foul trouble and Connors was 17 of 22 from the line in the second half. They also helped themselves out from beyond the arc with six treys in the second half.
Still Cowboy head coach Bill Muse was concerned about the 14 3s that the Eagles put in.
“I would have to say that if you look at these first two games our offense is ahead of our defense which is unusual for this early in the season. I think we’ll get better defensively-we’ve got to,” said Muse. “But we did play a lot of people with different looks tonight, so I think that’s good.”
Connors had six players in double figures. Bixby’s Xavier Glenn shared high-point honors with the Eagles’ Deandre Dunn with 27 points. Mason Alexander had 16 points, Brayden Hubbard totaled 14, Donyae May had 13 points while Jhamyl Fricas and Tamaury Releford tossed in 12 points each.
The Cowboys travel Saturday to Paris Junior College and then return home next Tuesday to take on Independence Community College. Meanwhile the Cowgirls will get their season underway Thursday evening with a 5 p.m. contest against Oklahoma Wesleyan.
College glance
Wednesday’s Game
Connors 115, SW Christian JV 72
Thursday’s Games
MEN
Ouachita Baptist at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.
Bacone at Montana Tech, 3 p.m.
WOMEN
Emporia St. at Oklahoma, 6 p.m.
Bacone at Central Baptist, 5:30 p.m.
Connors vs. Dodge City (Kan.) at South Plains Classic, Levelland, Texas
Friday’s Games
WOMEN
Connors vs. South Plains (Texas) at South Plains Classic, Levelland, Texas
